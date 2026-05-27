BJP says Karnataka headed for early polls amid Congress turmoil

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said the Congress high command’s reported move to change the Chief Minister amounts to an admission of governance failure by the Siddaramaiah-led government, and claimed that early elections in the state had become inevitable.

“No one can prevent early elections in the state,” he underlined.

Speaking to the media, he said that after marathon meetings lasting nearly five to five-and-a-half hours in Delhi yesterday (May 26), a final decision had been made to seek the resignation of the Chief Minister. He remarked that this clearly indicates that the Congress party is witnessing its final days.

Responding to a question, he stated that irrespective of who becomes Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah’s resignation, it would only be temporary. He asserted that no one can prevent early elections in Karnataka. He further said that once Siddaramaiah resigns, people will witness the confusion that follows, regardless of who becomes the next Chief Minister.

Replying to another question, he said that Siddaramaiah would certainly resign because of the high command’s decision. He added that only God knows who will become the next Chief Minister.

Vijayendra said that this is a clear indication that the Congress party is declining in Karnataka. He clarified that he holds no personal grudge against Siddaramaiah and acknowledged him as one of the most experienced Chief Ministers, perhaps among all southern states. However, he alleged that Siddaramaiah had pushed the state into a debt burden of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore.

He said the people must understand that Karnataka has been trapped in a debt cycle. According to him, the issue is not about who becomes the Chief Minister, but about the direction in which the state is heading. He stated that internal conflicts within the Congress had completely weakened governance.

Vijayendra criticised the government over alleged scams such as the Valmiki Corporation scam and the MUDA scam, and also referred to incidents where officials reportedly died by suicide.

He said that victory in by-elections cannot be considered a benchmark for good governance. If by-election victories were truly a benchmark, Siddaramaiah would not have reached a stage where he had to resign, he argued.

He concluded by saying that the Congress government had been drowned in corruption and failed to deliver development in the state, and had ultimately been forced to move towards a change of leadership.