Yogi govt ramps up Balvatika initiative, focuses on pre-primary education reforms

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has intensified efforts to strengthen education reforms at the foundational stage, with large-scale distribution of activity-based learning material beginning across all co-located Anganwadi centres and Balvatikas in the state.

The initiative is aimed at children in the three-to-six age group and seeks to create an improved early-learning environment through educational material such as ‘Chahak-1, 2 and 3’, ‘Kadam’, ‘Kalankur’, Big Books, holistic report cards and Balvatika booklets.

Officials said the campaign aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which places Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) at the centre of children’s foundational learning and development.

Under the programme, all co-located Anganwadi centres and Balvatikas across Uttar Pradesh will receive age-appropriate educational resources, including 12 varieties of Big Books, Balvatika handbooks, teaching charts and holistic report cards. The government said the initiative marks a major step toward strengthening pre-primary education and expanding quality early learning opportunities for lakhs of children across the state.

The state administration has already been implementing reforms in school education through smart classrooms, Operation Kayakalp, digital monitoring and the (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) NIPUN Bharat Mission. Officials said pre-primary education is now being integrated into the broader reform agenda with a sharper focus on building children’s early learning skills from the start.

The move is expected to particularly benefit children in rural and disadvantaged communities by improving access to structured and activity-based learning at an early age.

The government has placed special emphasis on play-based and child-centric teaching methods, considering the age group of three to six years as the most critical stage for mental, linguistic, and social development.

The ‘Chahak’ series has been designed to strengthen language development, listening and speaking abilities, along with basic learning competencies. Educational resources such as ‘Kadam’ and ‘Kalankur’ are intended to encourage creativity, curiosity and cognitive development, while Big Books and teacher guides are expected to support ECCE educators and Anganwadi workers in adopting modern teaching methods.

To ensure transparency and technology-driven implementation, the state government has also introduced real-time monitoring through the ‘Kitab Vitaran App’. Under the digital mechanism, Basic Shiksha Adhikaris, Block Education Officers, principals, ARPs, SRGs, and DIET mentors have been assigned responsibility for monitoring and scanning the distribution process.

Officials said the app will allow the administration to track in real time which Balvatikas have received learning material, improving accountability, and ensuring timely distribution.