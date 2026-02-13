BJP slams Opposition over objections to Vande Mataram

New Delhi: A political row erupted over the singing of Vande Mataram as several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP leaders, on Friday, defended the national song, asserting that there should be no objection to rendering it in full, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that it respects the national song.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said that Vande Mataram symbolises devotion to the motherland and not any particular deity.

“Vande Mataram is not the name of any deity. It refers to the motherland in which one is born, eats, drinks, and resides. A true patriot should have no objection to Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is the soul of India; it should not be disrespected,” he added.

Taking a swipe at critics, Sakshi Maharaj said, “Those who have no agenda of their own end up opposing the BJP so much that they begin opposing the nation and even God.”

BJP MP Mayank Nayak said the country is marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and questioned the objections raised by some groups.

“When the government decided that we would sing the entire Vande Mataram, some people objected and said they would not sing it, even threatening to approach the Supreme Court, this is condemnable.” he added.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra said there was no reason for protest.

“What is there to oppose in this? It is the national song, and we attained independence because of it. If the government and the Home Ministry have decided that the six stanzas must be sung, then it should be followed,” he added.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma noted that the national song has historically been sung even after the adoption of the Constitution.

“Everyone knows that it (Vande Mataram) continued to be sung in Parliament and at Congress sessions,” he said.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske termed the objections “politically motivated”, alleging they were aimed at misleading voters.

Meanwhile, SP MP Anand Bhadauria said, “I have no information about any opposition. We all respect Vande Mataram.”