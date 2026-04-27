BJP supporters hail PM Modi ahead of poll rally in Bengal’s Barrackpore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” in Barrackpore, West Bengal, on the final day of campaigning for the second phase of the assembly elections on Monday.

The rally venue is teeming with surge of supporters as well as common people, wanting to have a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many of them, visibly excited and exhilarated over PM Modi’s rally, voiced confidence in his leadership and shared what they expect from the new government, after the ongoing Assembly elections.

Speaking ahead of the rally, a BJP karyakarta highlighted the enthusiasm among party workers and their connection with the Prime Minister.

“We work closely with the Prime Minister. We are BJP karyakarta. We have met him many times. Meeting him makes us proud and energised. The BJP is important here because many factories and industries are shut down. Earlier, Bengal was the capital from where it all started, and then we had to face TMC in power for 15 years. Now it’s time for the BJP,” a worker told IANS.

Another supporter echoed similar sentiments, expressing faith in PM Modi’s leadership and vision. “We are here to see PM Modi, and indeed ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’. To support this principle, we are here. We want a Modi government for our betterment in West Bengal. We want a double-engine government,” the supporter said.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Barrackpore on April 27, 2026, is a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign strategy as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the state ahead of polling.

Meanwhile, political activity in West Bengal has intensified, with parties making their last efforts to connect with voters. The BJP has been raising issues such as industrial decline, development, and governance, while also targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress over its long tenure in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bangaon, PM Modi invoked Subhas Chandra Bose and said, “Bengal has everything. The people of Bengal have abundant capability, so Bengal can once again become the number one state in the country. We just need to remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s call. Netaji had said, ‘Give me blood, and I will give you freedom.’ In response to Netaji’s call, the countrymen sacrificed everything they had. Today, Bengal needs just one vote from you. Give us your blessings, give us your vote, and we will free you from TMC.”