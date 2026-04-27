Three killed as speeding SUV rams into auto-rickshaw in Bihar’s Saran

Patna: A tragic road accident in Bihar’s Saran district claimed the lives of three people and left four others critically injured after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto-rickshaw.

The incident occurred near Manopur village under the Dighwara police station limits on a National Highway on Sunday night.

According to an official, the victims were returning to their native village, Jhauwa Basant, under Garkha police station, after attending a ‘Shiv Charcha’ religious gathering in Manopur.

Near Manopur village, a speeding and out-of-control SUV crashed violently into their tempo around 11.45 p.m.

The impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was completely mangled, leaving passengers trapped and screaming for help.

Three individuals lost their lives on the spot in the fatal accident.

They have been identified as Laljhari Devi (48), wife of Kishan Devram; Brijmohan Manjhi alias Sukhan (17), son of late Rajeshwari Manjhi; and Shankar Ram (60), son of late Janak Ram. All the deceased were residents of Jhauwa Basant village.

The injured persons have been identified as Sumitra Devi (45), wife of Satyadev Ram; Virendra Manjhi (30), son of Rambabu Manjhi; Riya Kumari (15), daughter of Manoj Ram; and Lalmuni Devi (50), wife of Rudal Ram. All injured individuals are residents of Jhauwa Basant village.

The incident turned a joyful religious outing into a scene of grief.

As news reached the village, families of the victims broke down, and an atmosphere of mourning prevailed, with cries and lamentations echoing across households.

With the help of local residents, the injured were rushed to the Dighwara Primary Health Centre.

After initial treatment, some were referred to Chhapra Sadar Hospital, where doctors stated that the condition of a few injured persons remains critical.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV fled the scene along with the vehicle.

Police from Dighwara station reached the spot, took custody of the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been launched, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the absconding driver and vehicle.

This tragic incident once again highlights the dangers of speeding and reckless driving on highways.