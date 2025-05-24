BJP TN chief urges MK Stalin to maintain cordial ties with Centre

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to foster a cooperative relationship with the Union government to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and secure essential funds for the state.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Nagenthran made the remarks while responding to questions regarding Chief Minister Stalin’s participation in the 10th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, held in New Delhi.

“Last year, he [Stalin] did not attend the meeting. That was unfortunate and regrettable,” Nagenthran said, referring to the Chief Minister’s absence from the previous NITI Aayog council meet in 2024.

“However, this year he has chosen to participate. It is a welcome move,” he said.

He emphasised that Stalin’s decision to attend the meeting would be meaningful only if it translated into tangible outcomes for Tamil Nadu.

“If the Chief Minister engages constructively with the Centre and brings home beneficial schemes, it will certainly be commendable. But that requires a cordial relationship with the Union government.”

Nagenthran further pointed out that political differences should not come in the way of administrative cooperation and the larger interest of the people.

“Development must take precedence over party lines. Only through a harmonious relationship with the Centre can Tamil Nadu attract greater financial assistance and policy support,” he noted.

The 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a crucial forum where state governments present their developmental priorities and seek alignment with national objectives.

This year’s theme, “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047,” encourages states to develop long-term visions aligned with India’s growth trajectory.

MK Stalin’s presence at the meeting comes after his boycott last year, citing the Union government’s alleged neglect of Tamil Nadu’s interests in the Union Budget. His participation this year signals a possible shift in approach towards greater engagement with the Centre.

BJP leaders, including Nagenthran, have consistently maintained that cooperation between state and central governments is essential for achieving inclusive development and effective governance.