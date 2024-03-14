Even after leaving the Party, I was in touch with Congress Leaders – JP Hegde

Udupi: “Even after leaving the party, I was in touch with the leaders, and friends of the Congress. Beyond politics, there is life and everyone should understand this”, said former MP K Jayaprakash Hegde after visiting the District Congress office on March 14.

Speaking to the media persons JP Hegde said, “I will join hands with everyone and rebuild the Congress party. Everyone should work together in the next elections and try for the victory of the party’s candidate”.

Responding to the party ticket announcement, Hegde said, “The party leaders should be asked about it. I have not discussed anything with CM Siddaramaiah about the ticket. I just discussed plans for the party’s development”.

Speaking about the BJP candidate announcement, Hegde said, “The BJP will do their work, we will do our work. We have already started our work. I do not believe in caste politics. Most of the people who joined the BJP with me will come back but it will not be possible to bring everyone at one time. Many of my supporters will come back to the Congress party soon”, he said.