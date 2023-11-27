BJP worker brutally killed in Udaipur



Jaipur: A BJP worker was crushed to death with a stone in Udaipur late Saturday night.

When the deceased, Kantilal (45), did not return home in the morning, his son Sunil Chavan went out for his search. He saw a dead body with its head crushed at a distance of 300 meters from his house. The head and face were so badly crushed that it was difficult to recognise at once. However, Sunil was able to identify his father by the clothes. The incident took place in Phalasia police station area.

On the day of voting on Saturday (December 25), Kantilal was busy in bringing voters to the polling booth for BJP candidate Babulal Kharadi from Jhadol. As soon as information about the murder spread, Babulal Kharadi rushed to the spot along with local leaders.

Phalasia police station officer Karnaram said, “Sunil had informed the police that late night, some unknown person killed his father Kantilal by crushing him with a stone. The face of the dead body was badly crushed. There were big injury marks on the jaw also. The entire clothes were soaked in blood. FSL team has collected evidences.”

“The body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem at a hospital in Phalasia. On the complaint of family members, a case has been registered and investigation has been started,” the police officer added.