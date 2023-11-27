Modi govt responsible for death of innocent soldiers, says K’taka Cong MLA Balakrishna

Ramanagara: Karnataka Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the deaths of innocent soldiers, sparking a controversy.

Balakrishna’s remark, made during a Jan Sampark programme at Tubinakere village in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara, went viral on social media on Monday.

“The credit for killing innocent soldiers goes to the PM Modi government. The BJP is like the British. They indulge in pitting one against the other and target those who are powerful. Last time, If the Pulwama attack had not happened, people would have sent PM Modi home,” he stated.

Balakrishna further mentioned that now PM Modi is trying all means to become a world leader. “How is it possible that the person who rules the country does not know about the problems that soldiers face? It is the soldiers who were martyred, and PM Modi gained power. The people should understand this,” he maintained.

When Mayawati was projected as the Prime Minister, BJP leaders ensured that she was nowhere in the picture. They can handle former Chief Miniseter H.D. Kumaraswamy easily. Kumaraswamy is unfortunately embracing the BJP, he said.

Kumaraswamy has turned former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the JD(S) party, which chanted the slogans of secularism, into a communal person and party, the Congress MLA charged.

“If the JD(S) is not realising it now, they will be finished off by the BJP. I will change my name if the JD(S) in Karnataka won’t lose its existence, like how the BSP lost its prominence in Uttar Pradesh,” MLA Balakrishna stated.”

Balakrishna was once a staunch follower of Deve Gowda family and prominent leader of JD (S). He joined Congress in 2018 with six other major leaders giving a serious blow to the JD(S).



