Udupi District Congress Protests Against Governor’s Decision to grant permission to Prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress staged a massive protest on Monday, August 19, condemning the Governor’s decision to grant permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysore land scam. Thousands participated in the procession, shouting slogans against the Governor and the BJP.

KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Vinaya Kumar Sorake addressed the gathering, stating that the Governor has “murdered democracy” by granting permission to prosecute the Chief Minister. He alleged that the Governor is trying to destabilize the state government, elected by the people, by violating the Constitution.

Sorake criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year achievement as buying MLAs through Operation Kamala and toppling non-BJP governments. He accused the central government of conspiring to destabilize the state Congress government.

MLC Manjunath Bhandari said the BJP is trying to destabilize the state government using the Governor, who is acting like Amit Shah’s agent. He pointed out that the Governor ignored files seeking the prosecution of Kumarswamy and Murugesh Nirani but reacted to a complaint by a person with a criminal background.

Several Congress leaders including, Former MLA Gopal Poojary, District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, working President Kishan Hegde Kolkabailu, Vice president Prakyath Shetty, leaders Prasadraraj Kanchan, Uday Kumar Shetty, Dinesh Hegde Molahalli, Veronica Cornelio, Ramesh Kanchan, Sayyad Furkan, Harish Kini, Ismail Atraadi, Bhujang Shetty, Dr Sunita Shetty, Jyothi Hebbar, Dinesh Putran, Raju Poojary, Sarfuddin Sheikh, Hammad, Prashanth Poojary, Sourabh Ballal, Yathish Karkera Dinakar Herur and others were present.