BJP’s new pattern: No tickets for children or spouses of MLAs and MPs for Maha Municipal polls

Mumbai: In a significant strategic shift ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a bold decision to deny tickets to the immediate relatives of its sitting Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The policy aims to counter allegations of “dynasty politics” (Parivarvad) and appeal to a broader voter base by prioritising loyal party workers over the family members of established leaders.

BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik officially confirmed the party’s new stance during a press conference. He stated that the leadership has decided to implement this policy across the state to ensure internal transparency and to empower grassroots workers.

“The decision was finalised in a high-level meeting. As disciplined soldiers of the party, we accept and respect this mandate,” Mahadik said.

The impact of this decision was immediate, leading several high-profile candidates to withdraw their nominations. Krishnaraj Mahadik, son of MP Dhananjay Mahadik, withdrew his candidacy in Kolhapur following the party’s directive.

In Nashik, the son of BJP MLA Devayani Farande and the daughter of MLA Seema Hire also stepped back from the electoral race. The decision comes just a day before the final deadline for filing nominations for the Municipal Corporations, which is slated for December 30.

Despite the strict stance against the children of legislators, it is noted that the party has given tickets to the brother and sister-in-law of Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

This new “BJP Pattern” stands in stark contrast to previous local elections, where, in some instances, up to six members of a single family were given tickets. As the party began announcing its candidates for the municipal polls today, it became evident that the leadership is strictly adhering to this policy, leading to high-profile withdrawals across the state.

The decision has naturally led to some unrest among aspirants and office-bearers. Addressing the issue of disgruntled workers, MP Dhananjay Mahadik admitted that the seat-sharing arrangements within the ‘Mahayuti’ alliance might have caused disappointment for some.

“We will reach out to those who are upset and resolve their grievances within the next two days. While several aspirants from the Congress are in contact with us, our candidate list is now finalised,” Mahadik added.

He also mentioned plans to personally meet with leaders like Dhanshree Todkar to address concerns.

By implementing this policy, the BJP seeks to project an image of internal meritocracy and counter the narrative of dynasty politics ahead of the crucial civic battles. Further, by curbing nepotism within its own ranks, the BJP seeks to strengthen its narrative against opposition parties, often accused of dynastic rule.

The party expects that by giving opportunities to dedicated workers outside of “political families,” it will boost morale and minimise the risk of independent candidates revolting.

The shift is seen as an attempt to project a “pro-worker” image to the electorate in the high-stakes local polls.