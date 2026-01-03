Blessing of the Post-Operative Interventional Radiology Room at FMMCH

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) marked another step forward in strengthening patient care with the blessing of the newly added Post-Operative room of the Department of Interventional Radiology. The solemn ceremony was held at 8.30 am in the ICCU wing, Minus One level of the General Ward Block.

The blessing was led by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). The occasion was witnessed by the Chief Interventional Radiologist Dr Lenon D’Souza, Asst Prof Dr Ariharan K, and ANS Rita Monteiro, Incharge ICCU & IR Suite , along with members of the Interventional Radiology team. Head of Interventional Radiology Dr H B Suresh and Assoc Prof Dr Mandeep forwarded their thanks.

Addressing the gathering, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo emphasized the importance of utilizing the best-in-class facilities to their fullest potential in order to extend healing and comfort to patients in need. He highlighted that such advancements reflect the institution’s commitment to compassionate, patient-centric healthcare.

The prayer service was conducted by Rev. Fr Ronald Lobo, Chaplain, FMCI. Members of the Management Committee, along with faculty, staff, and interns, were present, lending grace and solidarity to the occasion.

The addition of the Post-Operative room to the Department of Interventional Radiology is expected to enhance post-procedural care and patient recovery, further reinforcing FMMCH’s mission of delivering advanced medical services with a human touch.



