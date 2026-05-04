‘Blessings of mothers and sisters key to victory across states’, says Gujarat BJP chief

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Monday said the party’s electoral performance across states was the result of sustained grassroots efforts and the “blessings of mothers and sisters”, as counting trends indicated significant gains.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Vishwakarma said: “Today’s victory is the result of the struggle of party workers, the blessings of mothers and sisters and the public, and the work of Antyodaya (upliftment of the last person) and public welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

His remarks came as trends showed the BJP leading in about 200 seats in West Bengal, comfortably ahead of the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly.

The election also recorded a turnout of more than 92 per cent, indicating high participation, including among women voters.

In Assam, where the BJP is all set to return to power for the third consecutive term, was leading in around 82 seats, reinforcing its position in the state. Vishwakarma said the party’s success “from east to west” reflected public support and sustained organisational work.

He thanked voters in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and the state’s Umreth constituency, where the party also secured a by-election victory. Referring to West Bengal, he said the result followed “years of struggle” by party workers and described it as the outcome of dedication and public backing.

Celebrations at the headquarters included drums, slogans and the distribution of sweets, with a jhalmuri stall set up as part of the event.

Leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, attended, along with ministers, office-bearers and party workers.

Last week, the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the local body elections in the state, reinforcing its dominance across both urban and rural regions.

The party won all 15 municipal corporations, along with 78 of 84 municipalities, 33 of 34 district panchayats and 220 of 260 taluka panchayats, indicating a near-complete sweep of civic bodies.

The scale of the mandate was reflected in seat share as well, with sources suggesting the BJP secured over 90 per cent of seats in several municipal corporations, leaving many civic bodies without a recognised opposition.

The elections, which covered over 10,000 seats and involved more than 4.18 crore voters, also saw the BJP consolidate its hold in key cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, while maintaining a strong performance in rural local bodies, underlining its broad-based electoral strength in Gujarat.