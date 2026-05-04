History made as Bengal backs BJP, trust triumphs over fear: BJP’s Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday hailed the party’s performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a “historic moment” and crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the outcome.

Taking to social media platform X, Bhandari said that “history is made”, asserting that trust of the people had triumphed over fear.

He framed the election verdict as a decisive rejection of what he termed “appeasement politics” and a victory for the BJP’s governance model based on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

“Bharosa won; Bhoy lost! People of Bengal won; TMC lost,” he wrote, suggesting that the electorate had endorsed the BJP’s vision for development and governance in the state.

Bhandari also said that the mandate reflected the aspirations of the people of West Bengal, adding that the state had “blessed BJP under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership”.

He also paid tribute to BJP workers, saying that countless karyakartas had dedicated their lives and efforts over decades to expand the party’s footprint in the state.

Highlighting the party’s historical roots, Bhandari noted that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh began its journey from Bengal, calling the current developments a culmination of a long ideological and organisational struggle.

He described the outcome as a “civilisational battle won”, underlining the significance the party attaches to West Bengal politically and culturally.

The BJP leader also credited union Home Minister Amit Shah’s organisational strategy and execution for the results, while expressing gratitude to several senior BJP leaders for their guidance and support.

Among those Bhandari thanked were Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh, former party chief J. P. Nadda, election in-charge Bhupender Yadav, and party functionary Sunil Bansal.

“I thank PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and all senior leaders for giving me the opportunity to contribute to the nation and the party, and to be part of history,” the BJP national spokesperson added.