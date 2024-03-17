Blood Donation and Hair Donation Camp held at Holy Cross Church, Cordel

Mangaluru: ICYM City Deanery and ICYM Cordel Unit in collaboration with Red Drop and Beautiful Lengths (Mangalore Diocese) with the assistance from Fr Muller’s Hospital organised a blood donation and hair donation camp on March 17, 2024, at Cordel Parish in memory of Late Terrence D’Souza, an active youth and ICYM Member who passed away in a road accident on 2nd February 2024.

Many youth and others donated blood and hair for this worthy cause. More than 90 units of blood were collected. 34 women donated their hair with a 12-year-old girl being the youngest hair donor.

Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest, Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Fr Paul D’Souza, Director, ICYM City Deanery, Fr Ivan Cordeiro, Deacon Norman Mathias, Ruth Castelino, Anil D’Sa, Ashton D’Souza, ICYM Deanery President, Kevin Rodrigues, Red Drop Representative, ICYM Mangalore Diocese were present.