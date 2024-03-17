NIPM Mangalore Chapter Hosts Successful Cricket Tournament at MRPL DPS Ground

Mangaluru: The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Mangalore Chapter recently organized a thrilling cricket tournament at the DPS Ground, MRPL, Mangalore. The event was a resounding success, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from the region for a day of exciting matches and camaraderie.

The tournament was graced by esteemed guests, Mr Manoj Kumar, Chief General Manager, Administration, MRPL, who served as the chief guest, and Mr Chetan R Mendonca, General Manager – HR, MCF, who was the guest of honour. Their presence added to the prestige of the event and inspired the participating teams to give their best on the field.

Teams from organisations such as MRPL, Cardolite Specialty Chemicals India LLP, Konkan Speciality Polyproducts Pvt Ltd , Infosys, The Campco Ltd, Mangalore SEZ Limited, Manipal Technologies Limited, Patanjali Foods Limited, Provit Foods Pvt Ltd, Mangalore Chemical & Fertilizers Limited, Robosoft technologies, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Syngene International Ltd, SKF Elixer India Pvt Ltd, Canara Lighting Industries Pvt. Ltd., KIOCL LIMITED competed aggressively in a series of matches, showcasing their cricketing skills and teamwork. After an intense day of cricketing action, the results were as follows:

– Winners: Team from Manipal Technologies Ltd, Manipal

– Runners-Up: Team from Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Mangalore

– Best Bowler: Mr Vishal from Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Mangalore

– Best Batsman: Mr Karthik from Manipal Technologies Ltd, Manipal

– Best Wicket Keeper: Mr Rakesh from Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Mangalore

The atmosphere was electric as spectators cheered on their favorite teams and players, creating an unforgettable experience for all involved.

During the prize distribution ceremony Mr Ganraj Pavalkodi, DGM -HR & Administration Syngene International Limited Mangalore was the Chief guest and Mr Santhosh Mahapathra, President MERC, MRPL was the guest of honour.

Mr Stevan Pinto , Chairman, NIPM Mangalore Chapter, expressed his gratitude to MRPL for the support extended and all the teams, sponsors, and supporters for making the tournament a grand success. He highlighted the importance of such events in promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition among professionals in the region. Mr Laxmish Rai, Secretary proposed the vote of thanks. Mr Bharath Poojari Treasurer and Mr Santhosh Kumar, Additional Secretary coordinated the event. HR students from School of Social work,Roshni Nilaya volunteered during the event.

The NIPM Mangalore Chapter looks forward to organizing more such events in the future to foster a spirit of unity and sportsmanship among the HR and management professionals in the region.