Blood Donation Camp at Infant Jesus Shrine: A Noble Initiative to Save Lives

Mangaluru: The Infant Jesus Shrine, in collaboration with Father Muller Medical Institutions, organized a blood donation camp to promote the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation. The event aimed to inspire the community to actively participate in this life-saving initiative.

Dr. Kirana Pailoor, Associate Professor at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Mangalore, inaugurated the event. In her address, she emphasized the growing complexities of health issues in the post-COVID era and called upon everyone to be life-saving warriors by donating blood. She urged healthy individuals to make a small sacrifice for the benefit of others, assuring them that such selfless acts will be rewarded with divine blessings.

The formal inauguration was graced by several notable guests, including Mr. Santhosh D’Souza and Mrs. Suma, Assistant Director of Sanidhya School, Shaktinagar. Distinguished blood donors, Mr. Clifford Leo, who has donated blood 54 times, and Mr. Ralph, former president of the Catholic Sabha with 50 donations, were also honored during the event. Fr. Melwyn D’Cunha expressed gratitude to the guests, while Fr. Steven Pereira, Shrine Director, extended his thanks to all participants. ACP Nazma Farooqi later joined the event and visited the blood donation venue. She commended the efforts of the Infant Jesus Shrine in promoting social responsibility and contributing to such a noble cause.

The program was skilfully compered by Roshan Crasta, adding to the event’s success. The camp was a heartfelt reminder of the importance of community efforts in saving lives and fostering a culture of generosity and care.



