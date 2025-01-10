‘Lift to Heaven’ Exhibition now open to visitors at Infant Jesus

Mangalore: As part of the centenary celebrations of St. Thérèse’s canonization, the Infant Jesus Shrine in Bikarnakatte has inaugurated a special exhibition showcasing key events from her life and her remarkable journey of faith. The exhibition features handmade charts that also offer creative ideas for celebrating the upcoming Jubilee Year 2025.

Fr Melwyn D Cunha, Superior of St Joseph’s Monastery inaugurated the exhibition. The occasion was honored by the presence of Mr. Santhosh D’Souza, philanthropist, and Mrs. Suma, Assistant Director of Sanidhya School, Shaktinagar. Also attending were Mr. Clifford Leo, renowned music producer and the highest blood donor, alongside Mr. Ralphy D’Costa, former president of the Catholic Sabha. Nazma Farooqi, traffic ACP of Mangaluru visited the exhibition and appreciated the initiative. Fr. Steven Pereira, Shrine Director, guided her through the displays, explaining the concept and the inspiration behind the exhibition. The exhibition serves as a tribute to St. Thérèse’s enduring legacy and invites visitors to reflect on her inspiring faith and devotion.



