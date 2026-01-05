B’luru: BJP protests Cong govt move to rehabilitate encroachers, says land belongs to Kannadigas

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Monday staged a large-scale protest at Kogilu Cross in Bengaluru, condemning the Congress-led government’s move to rehabilitate encroachers on government land following the intervention of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The BJP leaders asserted that the land belongs to Kannadigas and declared that they would not allow it to be handed over to Bangladeshis.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, along with all BJP MLAs and MLCs from Bengaluru, participated in the protest.

The leaders held placards questioning whether houses were not available for local people and how they could be allotted to alleged illegal migrants. The posters also accused the Congress-led government of pursuing appeasement politics.

Addressing the protesters, Ashoka warned that even a single house being given to people from Bangladesh at Kogilu Cross would set a dangerous precedent. He said that land belonging to Kannadigas would not be allowed to be handed over to Bangladeshi nationals under any circumstances.

Citing government records, Ashoka said that nearly 36 lakh poor people in Karnataka had applied for houses and residential sites.

“No houses have been provided to them. When they approach the Housing Board, they are asked to come back the next day,” he alleged.

He said that poor people from various districts had migrated to Bengaluru and many were forced to sleep on pavements as they did not have houses. “Such people are invisible to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But those who have come from Bangladesh are easily visible to him. If this situation continues, an RTC ‘Bangladesh to Bengaluru’ bus service may soon be launched,” he remarked.

Ashoka alleged that the entire government machinery had descended on Kogilu Cross. “Revenue officials, police personnel and others are stationed here to protect these people. The government is showing affection to them purely for votes,” he claimed.

He further alleged that out of Bangladesh’s population of 160 million, nearly 30 million people had gone missing and entered India, and were living in cities such as Bengaluru, parts of Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“Today, ordinary citizens in Kashmir require the protection of the Indian Army to move around, and huge sums are being spent to protect Jammu and Kashmir. Bengaluru should not be allowed to reach such a situation,” he said.

Ashoka stated that 150 illegal houses had been demolished at Kogilu Cross, but officials were now claiming that 280 residents had emerged. “Even then, the Byatarayanapura MLA is nowhere to be seen,” he alleged.

He claimed that police stopped more than 60 buses carrying BJP protesters. “This government will not last even two years. If protesters are stopped, the agitation will be intensified,” he warned.

Referring to recent incidents, Ashoka said stone-pelting had taken place during an Om Shakti procession and that similar incidents had occurred during Ganesh processions. “Even Ganesh idols were kept inside police stations. The Congress has betrayed the Hindus who voted for it,” he alleged.

He further claimed that Muslims from other areas were being brought to Kogilu Cross and asked to show Aadhaar cards. “One woman said she came from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh and claimed she had arrived here 25 years ago. That would mean she built a house here when she was just two years old,” he charged.

Ashoka alleged that such developments were not in the interest of Karnataka.

“For the sake of the Kerala elections and to make Congress leader K.C. Venugopal the Chief Minister, the Congress here is acting at his behest. While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being criticised to retain power there, land worth Rs 600 crore has been handed over here,” he alleged.

He said that applications for houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation have to be submitted online and usually take nearly two years for approval. “But here, houses are being allotted within just two days. This is a question concerning all Kannadigas,” he said.

“If Bangladeshis settle here, incidents of theft, robbery and drug mafia activities will increase. That is why we are giving a message to save Karnataka for Kannadigas,” Ashoka said.

Stating that the land at Kogilu Cross does not belong to the Congress party, Ashoka said there was no need to allot land based on the directions of Congress national leader K.C. Venugopal. “Even when Hindus are killed, Congress leaders do not speak. But they speak up for Bangladeshis at every turn. We will fight against this and will continue our agitation in the next Assembly session as well,” he said.



