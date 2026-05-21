B’luru college student raped at part-time workplace; police probe on

Bengaluru: A college student, who works part-time, was allegedly raped at the workplace by a friend of her employers, said officials on Thursday, adding that the case is being investigated.

The case was reported within the limits of the Madiwala police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim stated that the incident took place on May 11. After attending college, the victim worked at a momos shop. She alleged that a man identified as Hynash, who was known to her through the shop, committed the crime.

The victim stated that the owners of the momos shop, Atul and Ghosh, along with Hynash, had gathered for a party. She alleged that while Atul and Ghosh had gone out for dinner, the accused committed the crime around midnight. The victim further claimed that the accused threatened her against approaching the police or filing a complaint.

According to the complaint, the accused was acting as a middleman, assisting the owners in selling the momos shop. The victim has filed a complaint against three persons and further alleged that despite filing the complaint, no action has been initiated by the jurisdictional police.

It can be recalled that police recently arrested two men in Bengaluru South who sexually assaulted two orphaned girls (aged 11 and 12) for over a year. The abusers recorded these acts and uploaded them to social media for financial gain, leading to their apprehension following an alert from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

In another case, the authorities arrested five individuals in connection with the alleged drugging and gang-rape of a 19-year-old college student at a villa in Jakkur in Bengaluru. The initial complaint also involved counterclaims of extortion and a honey trap, which prompted an extensive police inquiry into both parties.

The 19-year-old victim, a college student, had alleged that she was gang-raped by two men after being forced to consume an intoxicating substance at a private villa in a posh area of Bengaluru, police said. The survivor, a first-year BA student originally from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, had been living in the city for the past five months for her studies.

The woman alleged that at the party, the two accused forced her to consume a pink-coloured tablet, following which she began feeling dizzy and disoriented before losing consciousness.

According to her complaint, she was later sexually assaulted inside a room at the villa. She told police that she regained partial consciousness during the incident and subsequently found herself confined inside the room.



