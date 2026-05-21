Coastal Karnataka Gears Up for Landmark Launch of Four State-of-the-Art Convention Halls

For the First Time in the History of the Coastal Karnataka Simultaneous Grand LAUNCH of Four State-of-the-Art Convention Halls at Four Prominent Locations in Mangaluru

Inauguration by: Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, the Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, the Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh. A Unique Gift to the Coastal People: Presented by Krishna J. Palemar to commemorate the 45-year successful journey of Land Links.

Presented by Krishna J. Palemar to commemorate the 45-year successful journey of Land Links. Four Modern Auditoriums: Strategically located across four areas in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Land Links, the pride of the coastal region and a highly prestigious real estate

firm, has earned the trust of millions over the last 45 years through its honest and successful business operations. To commemorate this long and successful journey, the organization is concurrently launching four grand, state-of-the-art convention halls tailored to the needs of the public at four prime locations in Mangaluru, for the very first time. The Chief Guest, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, the Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh, will officially launch all four halls.

Featuring cutting-edge amenities, luxurious designs, and natural beauty, the grand inauguration ceremony of these four spectacular Palemar halls will be celebrated on Saturday, 23 May 2026. The inaugural event will commence at 10:00 am at the Palemar Convention Centre in Maryhill, Mangaluru.

A Grand Gathering of Dignitaries

The ceremony will be graced by a host of coastal and state-level political, social, religious

leaders, and entrepreneurs. Notable dignitaries include:

Shri V. Somanna (Honourable Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti,

Government of India)

(Honourable Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Government of India) Shri U. T. Khader (Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly)

(Honourable Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly) Captain Brijesh Chowta (Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha

Constituency)

(Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency) Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty (MLA, Mangaluru City North)

(MLA, Mangaluru City North) Shri D. Vedavyas Kamath (MLA, Mangaluru City South)

(MLA, Mangaluru City South) Shri Umanatha Kotian (MLA, Mulki-Moodabidri)

(MLA, Mulki-Moodabidri) Shri Ivan D’Souza (MLC, Karnataka)

A Noble Vision of Giving Back to Society

This ambitious project is the dream child of Krishna J. Palemar, Chairman of the Land Links

Group and former Minister of the Government of Karnataka. His core objective is to

emphasize the cultural richness of the coastal region and provide top-tier auditorium

facilities to the local public at affordable rates.

These convention halls will be open for social welfare activities such as weddings, mass

marriages, religious and cultural events, job fairs, exhibitions, public gatherings, and women empowerment programs.

Sharing his heartfelt thoughts on the initiative, Krishna J. Palemar stated:

“I have not built these four convention halls with a purely commercial, profit-driven mindset. I have designed them with the noble intention of giving back to society in return for the love and support the people of the coastal region have showered upon us for the last 45 years. The feeling of contentment and peace seen in the eyes of parents during events like mass marriages for underprivileged families is my true wealth. Our institution always seeks the welfare of the public.”

Social Commitment and Free Services

Land Links has been renowned for its social concern. The core philosophy of the organization is to treat everyone without any discrimination based on caste, religion, or economic status. As part of this social commitment, it has been decided to provide these auditoriums free of cost (subject to regulations) for mass marriages and noble, well-intentioned public welfare events organized for the good of society.

Honouring Educational Achievers: As another special highlight of the inaugural ceremony, academic achievers will be felicitated on behalf of the Vikaas Education Trust, which has been contributing immensely to the education sector. This initiative aims to inspire the younger generation to contribute further to the nation’s progress.

Features and State-of-the-Art Amenities of the Four Halls

Each hall has been thoughtfully designed to allow people of all faiths to comfortably host events in their preferred style, offering an ideal setting for guests to spend time in a serene,

relaxed environment.

1. Palemar Convention Centre – Maryhill, Mangaluru

This centre represents a magnificent blend of grandeur and tradition. Its primary attraction is the majestic interior design featuring eye-catching woodwork and craftsmanship. It is perfectly suited for traditional weddings as well as high-tech corporate events.

Highlights: State-of-the-art indoor auditorium, well-equipped and spacious guest rooms, a separate prayer hall, and a massive parking facility.

Unveiling Soon:

Along with its magnificent indoor convention hall, this venue will soon feature an innovative outdoor space called the “Green Valley”. Offering expansive space, this outdoor arena is being designed to perfectly accommodate all types of open-air events.

2. Palemar Garden – Morgan’s Gate, Mangaluru

Located in the heart of Mangaluru city, this grand garden venue reflects a rich cultural heritage. Nestled in a serene green environment, it is paradise for those who wish to enjoy natural beauty combined with luxury. Its stunning layout makes any event memorable and spectacular.

Highlights: A grand indoor hall, an outdoor event venue, traditional cottages and spacious rooms, a beautiful outdoor swimming pool, an expansive lush green lawn and a massive parking facility.

3. Palemar Farms – Surathkal, Mangaluru

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this venue spans across a vast 20-acre property near Surathkal. It is designed for nature lovers, surrounded by tranquility, cool breeze, shaded trees, and the chirping of birds. It is the perfect spot for intimate weddings, outdoor events, birthday parties, mehndi functions, and family gatherings.

Highlights: A spacious outdoor event venue, a swimming pool, and a well-equipped

children’s play area and a massive parking facility.

4. Netravathi Sabhabhavan – Kadekar, Jeppinamogaru, Mangaluru

This hall stands in the peaceful and sacred surroundings of Kadekar in Jeppinamogaru, located on the banks of Mangaluru’s lifeline, the Netravati River. With a cool river breeze on

one side and an ancient temple on the other, the entire environment exudes a divine aura. It is highly ideal for weddings, religious ceremonies, music concerts, and cultural programs. It has been built to benefit the common public at highly economical rates.

Highlights: A spacious indoor hall, a neat dining hall, and an attached kitchen and a massive parking facility.

(Note: To maintain a pious and spiritual atmosphere, only pure vegetarian catering/cooking is permitted here).

Key Advantages

Ample Parking Space: Addressing the biggest challenge faced by modern event-goers, all four convention halls feature massive, well-organized parking spaces that allow hundreds of vehicles to park and move simultaneously without any hassle.

Addressing the biggest challenge faced by modern event-goers, all four convention halls feature massive, well-organized parking spaces that allow hundreds of vehicles to park and move simultaneously without any hassle. National Highway and Main Road Connectivity: Built alongside major city roads and national highways, these venues allow outstation guests to easily and smoothly reach the destination on time without tedious searching.

Built alongside major city roads and national highways, these venues allow outstation guests to easily and smoothly reach the destination on time without tedious searching. Affordable for All Economic Classes: From lavish corporate events to small-budget functions for the common man, these halls are structured to fit everyone’s financial capacity. Since modern weddings often pose a heavy financial burden on average families, these halls offer an elegant, respectful, yet highly affordable alternative.

From lavish corporate events to small-budget functions for the common man, these halls are structured to fit everyone’s financial capacity. Since modern weddings often pose a heavy financial burden on average families, these halls offer an elegant, respectful, yet highly affordable alternative. Universal Harmony (Sarvadharma Samanvaya): The project aims to provide equal opportunities and facilities to families of all religions, castes, communities, and

financial strata without being limited to any single group.

Not Just a Convention Hall, But a Social Revolution

This initiative is far more than just opening new buildings; it represents a historic social movement introducing new perspectives and equality to weddings and social functions.

Furthermore, this mega project will boost the local economy and create widespread employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth in sectors like decoration, catering, photography, and lighting, marking the beginning of a new chapter in regional development.

Beachside Outdoor Event Venue Coming Soon to Mangaluru

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a fully equipped Outdoor Event Venue is being constructed on the seashore of the coastal city of Mangaluru, to enable the hosting of grand and mega events. The venue will be open to the public shortly. We hope you pay a visit to that auditorium too, when it’s ready.

For more information, contact: 7411394759, 7483574759, 9148435759

Visit the official website: www.palemar.com