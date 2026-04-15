B’luru: Man held for killing bedridden mother by throwing her from 4th floor

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his bedridden mother by throwing her from the fourth floor of a building within the limits of the Rajarajeshwarinagar police station on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 42-year-old Venkatesh C., also known as Dasharath, a resident of Third Stage, BEML Layout in RR Nagar.

The deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Savithramma.

According to the police, the accused allegedly committed the act as he was unable to take care of his mother. He reportedly carried her in his arms to the fourth floor and threw her from there, leading to her death on the spot.

The accused was living in a rented house in the building. A complaint in connection with the case was lodged by the house owner, Vikram, who has also issued a statement regarding the incident.

The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

It may be recalled that a triple murder case was reported from Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district on January 31, where a man allegedly killed his father, mother and sister and later tried to mislead the police by filing a missing persons complaint in Bengaluru.

The accused, Akshay Kumar, had allegedly murdered his father Bhimaraj, mother Jayalakshmi and sister Amrutha at their rented house in Kotturu town in the district. A preliminary investigation suggested that the incident took place on January 27.

After committing the crime, Akshay Kumar travelled to Bengaluru and approached a police station to report his family members missing. During questioning, officers became suspicious of his statements. Under sustained interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the killings.

Following the confession, the police rushed to the scene and began an inspection of the house where the bodies were allegedly buried after the crime.

On February 12, a 33-year-old software engineer stabbed his father, a retired Navy Captain, and his mother, a dentist, to death following a financial dispute in Bengaluru, according to police. He has been remanded in judicial custody. The accused, identified as Rohan Chandra Bhat, was taken into custody hours after the crime.



