Body of Missing Auto Driver Recovered from Netravathi River

Bantwal: The body of Pritam Lobo, a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver reported missing on Saturday, has been recovered from the Netravathi River near the old Panemangalore bridge. Lobo, a resident of Marnabail, was discovered deceased on Sunday morning, his body lodged among tree branches in close proximity to the river dam.

Local residents, in conjunction with the Bantwal Fire and Emergency Services, conducted the retrieval operation, successfully bringing the body to the riverbank. Authorities were alerted to Lobo’s disappearance after he parked his electric auto-rickshaw near the old bridge on Saturday evening and subsequently went missing.

Prompted by the family’s missing person complaint, law enforcement initiated a search operation, culminating in the discovery of Lobo’s body on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding Lobo’s disappearance and subsequent death are currently under investigation.