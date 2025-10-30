Tempo Overturns at Bisse Ghat, Leaving Four Seriously Injured

Kukke Subrahmanya: A wedding procession was marred by a vehicular accident on Sunday when a tempo carrying members of the groom’s party overturned at a sharp curve on Bisse Ghat, near Kukke Subrahmanya. The incident resulted in serious injuries to four individuals and minor injuries to over ten others.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was en route to a wedding hall near Kukke Subrahmanya, transporting relatives of the groom. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a bend, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge approximately 20 feet into a gorge.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. The four passengers who sustained serious injuries were immediately administered first aid at the Subrahmanya Primary Health Centre. Due to the severity of their conditions, they were subsequently transferred to Mangaluru for advanced medical treatment. The remaining passengers with minor injuries were also attended to at the scene and at local medical facilities.

Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed that the wedding was scheduled for Sunday morning. The union was to take place between a youth from Kudrasthe Vanaguru in Adi Subrahmanya and a bride from Ennekallu. The bride and groom had arrived at the wedding venue the previous day in anticipation of the ceremony. However, the groom’s family members were traveling in the tempo on the morning of the wedding when the unfortunate mishap occurred. The incident has cast a pall over the planned festivities.

Local law enforcement authorities promptly responded to the scene of the accident. Police personnel have initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and have registered a case. The investigation will focus on determining the precise cause of the accident and whether any negligence was involved.