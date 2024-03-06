‘Bomb free with freebies’ video gone viral: Malpe Police registered Case against accused

Udupi: The Malpe Police registered a case against Divakar Kotian, a resident of Garadi Majalu for insulting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and commenting on the freebies of the State government.

The accused, Divakar Kotian, had made a video, “Bus ticket, Rs 2000, along with a free electricity bill, now the state government is also giving a free bomb. There is no money to pay for this either. Everything is free. Directly above… No Passport, No Visa… Honourable Chief Minister Siddaramaiah… Hindus take it for free, bus, electricity, Rs 2000 for the next six months. Also, get a free bomb. Have fun…”

This video has now gone viral on social media and has caused outrage among Congress workers. Divakar Kotian insulted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying, ‘bomb free along with state government schemes’.

The Udupi District Youth Congress vice president Hammad Udupi filed a complaint in the Malpe Police Station. Based on the complaint, the Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.