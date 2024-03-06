Pro Pakistan slogans: Protesters SPIT on MG Hegde’s Banner in Udupi

Udupi: The Bhyothpadana Virodhi Vedike staged a protest on March 6, at Ajjarkad demanding strict action against those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans at the Vidhana Soudha recently.

During the protest, the protesters including Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna and other Hindu activists spat on the banner of Congress leader M G Hegde and shouted slogans against him.

Recently, during a debate on a Local TV Channel in Mangaluru, MG Hegde expressed anguish against TV Channels in Karnataka. He had also challenged to prove the allegations of Pro Pakistan slogans at the Vidhana Soudha.

During the debate, he had said that if not proven in the FSL report everyone should spit at the TV Channels.

Two days back, the FSL report had confirmed that slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” were raised during the victory celebrations of Naseer Hussain at the Vidhan Soudha complex. Based on the FSL report, circumstantial evidence, statements of witnesses and available evidence, the three accused persons were arrested and legal action was initiated against them.

In Karnataka, anti-nationalists are continuously hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The State government has failed to provide security at the Vidhana Soudha. The government that came to power in the name of freebies is now failing to fulfil its assurances. All congress leaders claimed that no one had raised pro-Pakistan slogans during the victory celebrations. Some congress leaders had also challenged the State TV Channels but now everything has been confirmed in the FSL report, so we had to spit at their faces and protest, he said.



