Bomb threat at Jaipur’s Maheshwari Girls Public School, students evacuated

Jaipur: A bomb threat email sent on late Sunday night to the official ID of Maheshwari Girls Public School (MGPS), Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, triggered panic and swift emergency response on Monday morning.

Police said that the email, received at 12.25 a.m., carried a chilling message: “The bomb is in our body. We will be martyred and attain heaven.”

The threat was discovered when school authorities checked the mail around 9.15 a.m. and immediately informed the police.

In a prompt response, more than 3,500 students were safely evacuated from the school within half an hour. Police teams from multiple stations, along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad, reached the campus and conducted a thorough search. No suspicious object or explosive material was found.

Vidyadhar Nagar SHO Rakesh Khyalia confirmed that the email also mentioned that the bomb would be activated through contact with the RFID system in the school. “The school administration acted swiftly, and all students were safely evacuated. The cyber team is now investigating the origin of the email,” said SHO Khyalia.

This is not the first such incident in the city to be reported.

On May 30, bomb threats were sent via email to the Mansarovar metro station and two Jaipur courts. Extensive searches were conducted, but no explosives were found.

Earlier in May, on the 8th, 12th, and 13th, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium also received threats. The May 13 email demanded justice for a rape victim alongside the threat.

On May 9, Jaipur Metro received a bomb threat linked to Operation Sindoor. Again, no threat materialized during the police investigation.

Authorities continue to monitor and investigate these threats closely, with cyber forensic teams working to trace the sources of the emails.