Bondel Fiesta 2025 – Celebrating Diversity!

Mangaluru: The St. Lawrence Church and Shrine is pleased to host Bondel Fiesta 2025, a highly anticipated event that promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone in the family. Prepare yourself for an exciting and lively celebration.

This amazing event, which is set for January 25 and 26, 2025, on the grounds of St. Lawrence Church, is more than just a celebration; it is a fundraiser for the church’s ongoing projects.

Enjoy two amazing days that are full of fun, a celebration of cultural diversity, and a strong sense of community. Don’t miss out this wonderful opportunity to come together, have fun, and support a worthwhile cause!

Event Highlights:

Get ready to indulge in an extraordinary lineup of events and activities:

Culinary Delights: A variety of veg and non-veg dishes, refreshing juices, and flavorful mojitos to satisfy your cravings.

Musical Extravaganza: Live Singing | Song Dedications | Spectacular Baila Session

Get ready to groove and feel the beats! Join us for an electrifying session where DJ Suman, DJ Jeevan, and DJ Chayan will set the stage on fire with their sensational mixes.

Highlights of the Event:

Live Singing: Soulful performances that touch your heart.

• Song Dedications: Dedicate your favorite tracks to your loved ones.

• Baila Session: Dance your heart out to those irresistible beats!

Request Your Tracks:

Your favorite songs will be played on demand—whether it’s a personal favorite or a track that gets everyone moving. Just drop your request and watch the magic unfold!

Thrilling Competitions:

Crawling Baby Competition for the cutest little participants.

3-a-Side Mini Football for sports enthusiasts.

Solo Fancy Dress Competition to showcase your unique talent.

Entertainment Galore:

Inter-Parish Variety Entertainment with exciting performances.

Pet Show for animal lovers.

Mind-blogging housie games and Team Games to challenge your wits.

Unique game counters for endless fun.

Face Painting and Carnival Items for the whole family.

Shopping and More: Explore the vibrant Flea Market and enjoy the Kaun Banega Coupounpati .

Mega Attractions:

3 Mega Housies for unforgettable experiences.

Mega Lucky Draw with exciting prizes.

Get ready to turn up the heat where beats collide and DJs take center stage!

Feel the energy as live music electrifies the atmosphere, with your favorite tracks played on demand. Request your songs and let the DJs spin personal favorites to keep the party alive. This is your moment to vibe, groove, and make the night unforgettable!

Date & Venue:

• 25th January: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM

• 26th January: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Location: St. Lawrence Church & Shrine Compound, Bondel

This event is open to all, so gather your family, friends, and neighbors for a day filled with fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

For more details, contact 0824 2481974.

Come celebrate with us at the Bondel Fiesta 2025, a gathering of happiness and community! Enjoy countless hours of entertainment and make treasured memories. There, we look forward to seeing you!