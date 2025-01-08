K’taka Cong Dalit leaders meet postponed, not cancelled: G Parameshwara amid infighting claims

Bengaluru: Amid claims of bickering in the Karnataka Congress, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced on Wednesday that the dinner meeting hosted for the MLAs, MPs and Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities has been postponed not cancelled.

Addressing media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, said, “We have to follow the directions of the high command. Hence, the meeting is postponed. The meeting is not cancelled and only postponed. We will get the dates of the National General Secretary and State In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and we will discuss with him. I don’t know when he is going to come.”

“I explained to him (Surjewala) that the meeting was not political and invited him to participate. Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that he is currently busy and will let us know about his availability in future,” Parameshwara underlined.

“If anyone dares to tell us that they won’t tolerate the organisation of a meeting to discuss the Dalits issues, we are capable of giving befitting answers. We have strength,” he maintained.

Parameshwara said, “I don’t know about Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar complaining to the high command about the meeting. We even discussed that Shivakumar should also be invited while holding preliminary discussions. There is nothing to conceal.”

Talking about the meeting, Parameshwara stated, “In a convention at Chitradurga of the SC and ST communities before the Assembly election, we had decided to deliver on many issues and a resolution was formed in this regard. Following that, the Congress came to power in the state and many assurances were fulfilled.”

“To discuss a reduction in Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal-Sub Allocation and unitedly address the issues of the community, we decided to hold a meeting of SC, ST MLAs, MPs and Ministers,” he said.

“In between, we had not informed the high command as we thought it was an internal matter. But, Randeep Singh Surjewala is our National General Secretary, and naturally, he will get information. He called me over the phone and I invited him to take part in the meeting,” Parameshwara said.

When asked, if this was the case, then why the dinner meeting was stopped, Parameshwara stated, that the Chitradurga convention was attended by the high command leaders. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and National General Secretaries were present.

When asked if he had to get permission from the high command for the dinner meeting, Parameshwara maintained that it was required for the discussion and not for the dinner party.

“The high command has not opposed the meeting but when they say they will be part of it, how can I refuse?” he clarified.

“There are many issues concerning Dalits. We need to discuss the atrocities on Dalits. I am the Home Minister and we have registered many cases. No one told me that they won’t tolerate that Dalit issues should be discussed,” he stated.

“When the high command representative will attend the meeting, many issues will be solved. If anyone has intentions to snub Dalits, it will come out clear. The intention why we were asked to postpone the meeting will be known,” he claimed.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp demanded that in case of a change of guard in the state, the name of Parameshwara, a senior leader belonging to the Dalit community, should be considered.

Leader of the Opposition in State Assembly R. Ashoka, had chided the ruling Congress party against this backdrop.

R. Ashoka said, “Parameshwara is hosting a farewell party for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In Congress, leaders have openly stated that they would snatch the power by kicking out those at the helm.”

As the controversy surrounding the dinner meeting can fuel the alleged bickering within the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar said on Monday that there is no infighting within the party.