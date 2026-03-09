Bondel Parish Celebrates International Women’s Day with ‘Our Life, Our Strength, Our Legacy’

Mangaluru: St. Lawrence Church and Shrine in Bondel resonated with appreciation and reverence on March 8, 2026, as the parish community celebrated International Women’s Day under the theme “Our Life, Our Strength, Our Legacy.” The day commenced with a solemn Thanksgiving Mass at 7:00 a.m., followed by a vibrant stage program at 10:00 a.m., both dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of women.

Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, Spiritual Director of the Ladies Association Bondel, celebrated the Holy Mass. In his homily, Fr. Gonsalves lauded the indispensable role of women in contemporary society, acknowledging their unwavering dedication, strength, and deep-rooted faith. He highlighted their multifaceted contributions to their families, the Church, and the broader community. Members of the Ladies Association Bondel skillfully led the liturgy and choir, enriching the service with prayerful and meaningful participation.

The stage program, a collaborative effort of the Ladies Commission, Ladies Association Bondel, Family Commission, Secular Franciscan Order, and the Legion of Mary, unfolded in the church hall. The arrival of guests and dignitaries was heralded by traditional Chende beats, with members of the Ladies Association Bondel, led by President Mrs. Avitha Mascarenhas, escorting them to the stage.

The distinguished guests included Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest; Rev. Fr. Lawrence Cutinha, Assistant Priest; Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, Spiritual Director; Mrs. Anita Frank, Secretary of the Diocesan Women’s Commission; Mrs. Lydia D’Cunha, Former President of the DCCW; Mrs. Mable Fernandes, Representative of the DCCW; Jasmine Sarita Vas, Professor at Yenepoya University’s MSc Nursing program; Mr. John D’Silva, Vice President of the PPC; Mr. Alwyn Saldanha, Secretary of the PPC; and Mrs. Avitha Mascarenhas, President of the Ladies Association & Head of all Commissions.

The program commenced with a prayer song and a welcome dance, setting a celebratory tone. In a symbolic gesture honoring womanhood, Mrs. Anita Frank, Mrs. Lydia D’Cunha, and Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza jointly crowned a mannequin, signifying the special and respected position women hold in society. Mrs. Janeview Albuqure, a senior member of the Ladies Association who had recently recovered from an illness, was felicitated with a shawl and bouquet, symbolizing love, appreciation, and gratitude for her resilience and presence.

Mrs. Eugene Fernandes, Vice President of the Ladies Association, delivered a warm welcome address, emphasizing the importance of celebrating and recognizing women. Dignitaries were presented with flower bouquets, expressing appreciation for their attendance.

Mrs. Anita Frank delivered an inspiring message, urging women to prioritize self-care and recognize their inherent worth. She emphasized the importance of women acknowledging their strength, dignity, and the beauty of womanhood, and encouraged them to live with confidence, self-respect, and courage.

Mrs. Lydia D’Cunha provided insights into the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW), detailing its origins, ongoing initiatives, aims, and mission, fostering a deeper understanding of the organization’s role and service.

The Ladies Association members felicitated Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo Dsouza, the Parish Priest, with a shawl, garland, citation letter, flowers, and a bouquet, expressing gratitude for his dedicated service and unwavering support to the parish community.

Fr. Andrew, in his address, underscored the unique and irreplaceable role of women in the family, describing them as the “ornament of the family,” bringing love, care, and harmony into the home.

The keynote speaker, Mrs. Jasmine Sarita Vaz, addressed the theme of “Women and Family,” emphasizing the importance of women prioritizing their physical and mental health through regular check-ups and an active lifestyle. She encouraged women to cultivate independence and self-reliance by utilizing their talents to generate income and to live with dignity, confidence, and financial independence.

Mrs. Avitha Mascarenhas, President of the Ladies Association and Head of all Parish Commissions, was recognized and felicitated for her exceptional service and leadership. Mrs. Sunitha Lewis was commended for her creative contributions in designing the event’s backdrop.

The cultural segment of the program featured a vibrant array of performances, including songs, a kawali on vegetables, a skit, the “Bondel Women’s Premier League,” and “Baila Bayamma,” showcasing the talents of the Ladies Association members and adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Mrs. Anitha Concessao and Dr. Preethi D’Souza served as comperes, while Mrs. Veena D’Souza, the Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks. Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves led the prayer before the fellowship meal, which concluded the celebration in a spirit of joy, unity, and gratitude. The International Women’s Day program at Bondel Parish served as a powerful testament to the vital role of women in the community and beyond.