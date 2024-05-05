Bondel Parishioners bid farewell to Assistant Parish Priest Fr Lancy D’Souza

Mangaluru: The parishioners of St Lawrence Church , Bondel , held a farewell programme in honour of Asst. Parish Priest Fr Lancy D’Souza on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The 7:00 a.m. mass was celebrated by Fr Lancy D’Souza Asst parish priest, Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Fr Leo Veigas and Fr Robert Pinto were concelebrants.

Following the 7 a.m. Mass on Sunday, May 5, the parishioners and Parish Pastoral Council members gathered for a formal farewell ceremony. On May 14, Fr Lancy D’Souza will take over as the Assistant Parish Priest at Bantwal.

Fr Peter Gonsalves, Principal St Lawrence English Medium School welcomed the gathering. On behalf of the parishioners, Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, read the citation “maan patr” in acknowledging the services rendered by Fr Lancy D’Souza for a duration of two years.

Fr Lancy D’Souza was bid farewell by honouring him with a shawl by Fr Andrew, “maan patr” by Fr Peter, Flowers by the Vice President, Memento by the Secretory along with good wishes by Sr Leticia PDDM.

Fr Peter Gonsalves, Sr Laetitia PDDM Superior, Mr John D’Silva vice president, Mr Santhosh Misquith , secretary Parish Pastoral Council were present on dais.

In bidding farewell, Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza expressed heartfelt gratitude for the cherished moments shared with Fr Lancy and the bonds formed. He imparted blessings for a journey filled with growth, wisdom, and divine guidance. Fr Lancy’s influence has been profound, touching the hearts of all, particularly the youth and the less fortunate. He has exemplified the virtues of compassion, guidance, and mentorship, nurturing individuals to flourish and thrive under his care.

The principal, Fr Peter Gonsalves, acknowledged his heartfelt gratitude to Fr Lancy for his devoted service to Bondel Parish in a message. He expressed appreciation for Fr Lancy’s contributions and wished him luck and prosperity in all of his future endeavors

During the occasion, Fr Lancy expressed his gratitude to Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, the parish priest, and Fr Peter Gonsalves, the principal, for their companionship during his time at Bondel. He then addressed the parishioners, speaking from his heart about the meaningful moments and connections he had experienced at Bondel Parish. As he concluded, he thanked everyone sincerely, promising to remember each parishioner in his prayers. Despite his emotions, Fr Lancy appeared calm and composed, urging the parishioners to keep him in their prayers as well..

Coordinator’s from all the Associations , Conveners of the commissions of the parish came forward to bid farewell to Fr Lancy each offering a flower as a symbol of their gratitude and appreciation for his service and leadership.

It was a touching sight as all the parishioners gathered together to offer their heartfelt wishes to Fr Lancy. Their collective presence and well-wishes spoke volumes about the impact he had made on their lives and the deep sense of community within the parish.

Photography & Report: Meena Serrao Barboza