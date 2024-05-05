New Mangalore Port Authority Welcomes Eighth Cruise Vessel of the Season

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority welcomed the 8th cruise ship of the season “MS INSIGNIA” today i.e. 05.05.2024.

The Norwegian Cruise Liner arrived in the Port carrying 509 passengers and 407 crew members. The passengers were given a traditional welcome while disembarking from the ship. NMPA made extensive preparations to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for all visitors. For seamless arrival and exploration, dedicated medical screening along with multiple immigration and customs counters facilitated swift disembarkation. A fleet of 16 coaches, including shuttle buses & taxis were made available to transport passengers for exploring temples, tourist destinations, city’s vibrant markets and shops. Passengers experienced the benefits of meditation at a dedicated centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH. NMPA provided complimentary Wi-Fi access, Virtual Reality Experience Zone for all passengers visiting the cruise lounge. A unique selfie stand showcasing Mangalore’s renowned Yakshagana art form, courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism, provided a lasting memento of their visit.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance programs including bharatanatyam dance. The passengers visited various tourist destinations, such as the Karkala Gomateshwara Temple, the 1000 Pillar Temple at Moodbidri, Soans farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Alloysius Chapel, the Local Market, and traditional Homes in the city. Embarking on their onward journey, tourists received colourful souvenirs depicting Mangalore’s rich cultural heritage. The ship departed at 1900 Hrs for its next destination, Mormugao Port.