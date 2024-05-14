Bondel parishioners welcome the new assistant parish priest Fr William D’Souza with great affection

Mangaluru: Many parishioners sensed an empty spot in their lives when Fr Lancy D’Souza transferred from Bondel Parish since he had a profound impact on so many people. Nevertheless, accepting the situation as it was, the parishioners were excited to receive their new assistant parish priest. A large number of parishioners gathered at 4.00 p.m. at the entrance of the church to welcome the new Assistant Parish Priest on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Fr William was accompanied by Fr Stany Goveas, parish priest of Madanthyar, assistant parish priest Fr Osmond Roshan D’Souza-Asst Parish Priest, Fr Jerome D’Souza Principal, Fr Deepak D’Sa Head Master, parishioners from Madanthyar and family members.

The parish priest, Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, welcomed the new assistant priest, Fr William D’Souza, with a garland. The floral welcome was given by the principal of St. Lawrence English Medium School, Fr Peter Gonsalves, vice president Mr John D’Silva, secretary Mr Santhosh Misquith, other members of the Parish Pastoral Council, and many parishioners.

Everyone was led in prayer by Fr William D’Souza, who also blessed the gathering. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, along with the vice president and secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council, offered a bouquet as a gesture of affection on behalf of the parishioners of Bondel. Fr Stany Goveas introduced Fr William to the St. Lawrence parishioners.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest, Fr Lancy D’Souza outgoing Asst. Parish Priest P, Fr Stany Goveas Parish Priest Madanthyar, Fr William D’Souza New Asst. PP, Mr John D’Silva Vice President Parish Pastor Council, Mr Jerald Moras Vice President Parish Pastor Council Madanthyar Parish on Dais.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza gave a glimpse of the parish. In a note of welcome “ Fr William, welcome to the loving embrace of our Bondel parish community. Your presence among us is a divine gift, a beacon of light guiding us on our spiritual journey. As you step into this sacred role of shepherd and guide, know that you are surrounded by a parish family eager to support and collaborate with you in spreading the Gospel message.

Farewell note to Fr Lancy by Fr Andrew: Your departure leaves a void in our hearts, but we take solace in knowing that the seeds of faith you have planted here will continue to grow and bear fruit.

Fr William then addressed the parishioners. He thanked all those who had come to drop him till Bondel. He acknowledged with a grateful heart the love that they had for him.

The parishioners along with the parish clergy wished every success to Fr William D’Souza.

Fr Peter Gonsalves compered the programme. Guests were served with refreshments at the church Pendol.

Photography & Report: Meena Serrao Barboza