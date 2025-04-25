Book ‘Light of Education’ by Reshel Bretny Fernandes Unveiled in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: “Light of Education,” a new book penned by Mangaluru-based author and orator Reshel Bretny Fernandes, was officially unveiled in Bengaluru recently. Published by Tanisha Publications, New Delhi, the work champions the transformative potential of education and argues for its crucial role in fostering a knowledgeable and progressive society.

Ms. Fernandes posits that education’s true value transcends mere knowledge acquisition, emphasizing its application in driving positive societal change and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to their communities. “Light of Education” explores this theme in depth, offering perspectives on how individuals can leverage their education to effect tangible improvements in the world around them.

The unveiling ceremony featured Dr. Rupa Vasudevan, Chancellor of Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University, Andhra Pradesh, and Honorary Trustee of Disha Bharat, Bengaluru, as the guest of honor. Dr. Vasudevan, a leading voice in innovative education and the preservation of traditional learning methodologies for national progress, commended Ms. Fernandes’ work for its insightful exploration of education’s role in national development. She underscored the significance of cultivating social responsibility in students, urging them to apply their knowledge to address pertinent real-world challenges.

“Light of Education” is anticipated to engage a diverse readership, including students, educators, and policymakers, prompting critical discussions regarding the purpose and impact of education in shaping a more promising future. The book is currently available for purchase and distribution through Tanisha Publications and various online retail platforms.



