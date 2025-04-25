Mangalore Unites in Interfaith Tribute to Pope Francis

MANGALORE, APRIL 25: In a rare and moving gesture of interreligious harmony, people from different faiths and denominations gathered in Mangalore to pay tribute to the late Pope Francis, the beloved Head of the Universal Catholic Church. The condolence meeting, held on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Milagres Church Open Grounds, Hampankatta, was organised under the auspices of the Diocese of Mangalore.

The evening began with a solemn Requiem Mass at 5:00 PM, followed by the interfaith condolence meeting at 6:00 PM, presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, in the presence of Most Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese. Many priests, religious sisters and lay faithful participated in the Holy Eucharist and prayed for the departed soul of His Holiness Pope Francis.

In a rare show of unity beyond religious and political lines, the gathering saw participation from notable figures including MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Harish Poonja, BJP District President Sathish Kumpala, Dr Anil Thomas, State President of BJP Minority Morcha, Shannaz, District President of BJP Minority, Nandan Mallya of BJP Yuva Morcha (DK), KPCC general secretary Padmaraj Poojary, Mohammed Monnu, former President of Mangalore Taluk Panchayat, Former MLA Mr J R Lobo and Mr Ramanatha Rai, Mr Joylus D’Souza, president of Christian Development Board and Mr Stany Alvares, President of Konkani Sahitya Academy.

The event was a symbolic gesture of universal brotherhood, drawing representatives from the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights, Karnataka Theological College, Balmatta, CSI Church, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, and Believers’ Church, Edapadavu. Muslim and Hindu well-wishers of the Pope also came forward to express their admiration and respect for a global spiritual leader who touched lives across borders and beliefs.

The evening programme included floral tributes, heartfelt condolence messages, and reflections on the Pope’s enduring legacy. Mr Roy Castelino, PRO of the Diocese, welcomed the gathering. Condolence messages were delivered by Rev. Dr J. B. Saldanha, PRO, Mangalore Diocese; Dr D. Jyothi Chelyar, Principal, Government PU College, Chelyar; Dr M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri; Mohammed Monnu, former President of Mangalore Taluk Panchayat and Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha himself.

President of Alva’s Education Foundation, Dr. M. Mohan Alva, said that Pope Francis was recognized as a global reformer because of his life of love and simplicity. He taught the world lessons of environmental love and coexistence. Without being traditionalist, he brought change and innovation to the Church, earning him the title “People’s Pope.” He stood with the poor and washed the feet of prisoners in Rome, showing the world the value of simplicity. He simplified the faith, gained the love of the people, and drew the youth to the Church. He worked tirelessly for social justice. “The passing of the Pope is an immense loss to the world,” he said.

Former Taluk Panchayat President Mohammad Monnu said that the Pope had an open heart filled with love for the world. He wiped the tears of the poor and led them. “His death is a loss to the entire human race. May God grant peace to his soul,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha extended heartfelt gratitude to all who stood in solidarity with the Catholic community during this time of mourning. “We are deeply grateful to all who condoled and consoled us at the demise of our beloved Pope,” he said. Reflecting on the legacy of Pope Francis, the Bishop described him as “the salt of the earth and the light of the world — a shepherd who was close to the youth, the poor, the marginalised, and migrants.” He added, “Pope Francis taught us fraternal brotherhood, to love humanity, and to cherish and protect the earth. His life was a call to care for creation and build a world rooted in compassion.”

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr John D’Silva, Secretary of the Diocesan Pastoral Council, marking an evening not only of grief but of unity, love, and shared humanity.

The diocesan PROs Rev. Fr J B Saldanha and Mr Roy Castelino, coordinated the event along with the Milagres Parish Community. Mr Aloysius Dsouza compered the programme.

In the heart of Mangalore, faiths converged to honour a man who transcended religious and geographical boundaries — a true apostle of peace.