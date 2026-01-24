Boy Dies in Kadaba Shooting, Father Critically Injured Amidst Suspicion

Kadaba: A tragic incident in Ramakunja village, Kadaba taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, has resulted in the death of a young boy from a gunshot wound and left his father critically injured. The circumstances surrounding the event remain unclear, prompting a thorough investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Moksha, son of Vasanth Amin, a resident of Ramakunja. Moksha was a student at a private educational institution in Mangaluru.

Preliminary police reports suggest a potential domestic dispute between Vasanth Amin and his son. During the alleged altercation, a country-made gun was discharged, fatally striking Moksha. Vasanth Amin sustained stab injuries during the incident and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru, where his condition is described as critical.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional. Uncertainty remains regarding whether Moksha discharged the weapon himself or if Vasanth Amin fired the fatal shot. The ambiguity surrounding the incident has led to increased scrutiny by law enforcement officials.

Officers from the Kadaba Police Station have conducted an initial inspection of the scene. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to determine the precise sequence of events and ascertain the cause of Moksha’s death.