BPCL partners with IOA as principal sponsor for Paris 2024 and LA 2028 Olympics

Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a fortune global 500 company announced its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the official Principal Partner for four years, starting from Paris Olympics ’24 through Los Angeles Olympics ’28.

As part of this collaboration, BPCL will launch series of campaigns designed to support and uplift the Indian contingent heading to Paris. These initiatives aim to inspire the nation, galvanize support for our athletes, and celebrate their relentless pursuit of excellence on the global stage. Through these campaigns, BPCL reaffirms its dedication to nurturing sporting talent and fostering a spirit of national pride and unity.

“Consistent with BPCL’s philosophy of nurturing and encouraging our country’s sporting talent from their initial years and through their sporting careers, we have, over the years, taken on board, over 200 sportspersons across various disciplines. Our support serves to provide confidence to the sportspersons, acting as a springboard for their aspirations,” said, G Krishnakumar chairman and managing director of BPCL.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha thanked BPCL for the partnership, and said it signifies their shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

“We thank BPCL for partnering with the Indian Olympic Association, as a Principal Partner for a four-year journey starting from Paris Olympics ’24 and for supporting and believing in the potential of Indian athletes. This partnership signifies our shared commitment to nurturing sporting talent and cultivating role models for India,” said IOA President PT Usha.

India will be sending a contingent of close to 120 athletes to the Olympics, including an Athletics team led by the defending champion in the men’s javelin, Neeraj Chopra, a 21-member Shooting team and a 16-member men’s Hockey team.