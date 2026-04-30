“Honoured to lead progressive, efficient police force”, says Telangana’s outgoing DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana’s outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) Battula Shivadhar Reddy said on Thursday that he was honoured to lead the progressive, efficient and tech-savvy police force.

Shivadhar Reddy, who is superannuating from service today (April 30) said that he is retiring with lot of memories. He said he had many experiences during his 32-year-long career in police force. He was speaking at the grand farewell parade was organised at Telangana Police Academy here.

Shivadhar Reddy termed his stint as the head of police force as memorable. He said a sea change has come in the police force over the last few decades.

The IPS official said friendly policing was implemented to bridge the gap between the police and people.

“It has been seven months since I assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP). During this period, I have received immense support and cooperation from the people of Telangana and from every member of the police force- from Home Guards to IPS officers,” he posted on ‘X’.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for your dedication, commitment, and service in maintaining peace and public safety. I sincerely hope that our Telangana State continues to flourish with peace, harmony, and strong law and order,” added Shivadhar Reddy.

The state government on Thursday issued orders, appointing Shivadhar Reddy as the state security advisor.

C. V. Anand, who has been appointed as the new DGP, stated that Shivadhar Reddy served the people with distinction over the last 32 years.

Anand noted that the outgoing DGP served in areas affected by Naxalism and played a key role in the surrender of several Maoists including top leaders.

Shivadhar Reddy was appointed as the DGP (head of police force) on September 26, 2025. He was then holding the post of Director General of Police, Intelligence.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1994 batch, Shivadhar Reddy, was a practising lawyer before clearing the Civil Services Examination, joining the IPS. Over three decades of service, he held several key assignments at both district and state levels.

Born in Hyderabad, Shivadhar Reddy completed his schooling and higher education in the city, graduating in LLB from Osmania University. After briefly practising as an advocate, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in 1994 and joined the IPS, and was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, his cadre was reassigned to Telangana.

Shivadhar Reddy served as Superintendent of Police of Nalgonda, Srikakulam, Nellore, and Guntur districts. He also worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in 2004 and as DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad (2007–08). Additionally, he served as SP of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). He was deputed to the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) as part of a peacekeeping mission.

He headed SIB as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and also held the posts of Additional Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Director, ACB after promotion as IG.

From 2012 to 2014, he was Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam.

In 2014, he became the first Chief of the Intelligence Department in Telangana in the rank of Inspector General. Later, he served in the Personnel Wing, Railways and Road Safety after promotion to the Additional DGP rank.

In December 2023, the Congress Government reinstated Shivadhar Reddy as Chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP. Following his promotion in August 2024, he continued as the Chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police.