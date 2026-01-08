Bradley Cooper addresses rumors about his plastic surgery

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is setting the record straight on rumors about his plastic surgery. The actor was recently asked about the interesting rumours that he has heard of himself.

He recently attended the SmartLess podcast, as he joined co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett for the episode, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At one point, Arnett recalled a time when he was asked to name one thing about Cooper that people don’t know about him.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot’”, Arnett said. “And then I was gonna I was gonna say, because we keep reading everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery. Everybody keeps saying that. I’m like, ‘What people don’t know is that he hasn’t’. Right?” added Arnett.

Bateman clarified, “That he hasn’t”. To which Arnett doubled down, “Yeah. Of course, he hasn’t”. “No, I get people (coming) up to me the last couple weeks”, said Cooper, explaining, “They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good! Yeah. Yeah, but it’s crazy’”.

Arnett chimed in, “But it did make me think. It made me mad because people say that all the time and it’s a hilarious thing. Everybody thinks that they know. You know you read that bullshit stuff”.

As per ‘People’, Bradley Cooper has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors, however the actor hasn’t publicly addressed them until his guest appearance on his longtime friend Arnett’s podcast.

The actor has made several public appearances, however, in recent weeks as he promotes Is This Thing On? Cooper’s newest movie as director that stars Arnett and Laura Dern as a couple on the verge of divorce.

As per the synopsis, “As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene, while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family. forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity and whether love can take a new form”.

The actor was also spotted out with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. Most recently, the couple, who’ve been romantically linked since October 2023, enjoyed a matinee showing of Broadway’s Waiting for Godot on December 20, posing for a rarely seen couple photo.