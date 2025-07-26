Brahmavar Gears Up for Bandh on September 4 Amidst Unmet Service Road Demands

Brahmavar: The National Highway 66 Protection Committee has announced a Brahmavar bandh (shutdown) scheduled for September 4, citing the lack of progress in the construction of essential service roads and flyovers in the region. Govindraj Hegde, President of the committee, conveyed the decision during a press conference held on Saturday at Ashraya Hall, Brahmavar.

The committee is demanding the immediate construction of service roads in two specific locations, stretching from Mabukala to Bhadragiri within the Brahmavar area. Furthermore, they are advocating for the construction of seven-pillar flyovers and the opening of road medians at three strategic points to improve traffic flow and safety.

Mr. Hegde stated that the committee would allow until the end of August for the authorities to respond to their demands. Formal letters will be dispatched to the central and state governments, elected representatives, and relevant officials, outlining the urgent need for these infrastructure improvements. Should no action be taken by the stipulated deadline, the bandh will proceed as planned.

As a symbolic gesture of protest, residents from eight surrounding villages and various organizations will participate in the construction of a mock service road from Fortune Plaza Hotel to Dharmavara Auditorium on September 4. Mr. Hegde has appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to facilitate the protest by providing JCB excavators and tipper lorries from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The committee has previously engaged in multiple discussions convened by the Deputy Commissioner, consistently highlighting the critical need for these local infrastructure projects. A large-scale protest on March 28, 2023, saw the participation of thousands of local residents and vehicle owners. Following this, a meeting chaired by the Assistant Commissioner on March 31, 2023, further underscored the urgency of constructing flyovers and service roads in Brahmavar. However, these demands were conspicuously absent when a tender worth Rs 89 crores was issued on February 22, 2024, for work spanning from Kundapur to Surathkal.

The tender encompassed service roads from Nanthur to Talapady, an overpass at Ambalpady, and six foot-over-bridges. While the tender document mentions 13.13 kilometers of service road, ambiguity remains as to whether this applies to both sides of the highway or only one.

Following a road accident in Brahmavar on April 8, a meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, presided over by the Member of Parliament (MP). During this meeting, the MP recommended the construction of a 2.5 km service road from Bhadragiri to Uppinakote on both sides of the highway. NHAI provided verbal assurances that roads would be constructed promptly in critical areas. However, these assurances were not translated into immediate instructions to contractors. Had the instructions been issued promptly, the work could have been completed by May 1.

Instead, NHAI initiated work only after a subsequent visit by the MP on April 24. The onset of the rainy season subsequently brought the work to a standstill, exacerbating the inconvenience for the public.

Mr. Hegde emphasized the committee’s waning trust in verbal assurances from NHAI. “We no longer trust verbal assurances from NHAI. If they provide a written guarantee, we are willing to withdraw the protest. Otherwise, the Brahmavar Bandh will go ahead on September 4,” he asserted.



