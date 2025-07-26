Udupi Court Revokes Bail of Ex-ZP Member Raghavendra Kanchan for Bail Condition Violations

Udupi: The Udupi District and Sessions Court has rescinded the bail previously granted to Raghavendra Kanchan, a former member of the Zilla Panchayat, due to violations of the stipulated bail conditions. Kanchan is an accused in the widely publicized Kota double murder case. The court’s decision was rendered after reviewing and accepting a report submitted by relevant authorities detailing the alleged violations. An order has been issued mandating Kanchan’s immediate surrender to the court.

The double murder case, which implicates Kanchan, dates back to January 26, 2019, and occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kota police station. Raghavendra Kanchan, also known as Barikeri Raghu, a resident of Barikeri, Kotathattu village, is accused of engaging in a criminal conspiracy with the primary suspect in the aforementioned murders. He was taken into custody by law enforcement officials on February 7, 2019.

Following the arrest, a comprehensive charge sheet was filed against Kanchan, and subsequent trial proceedings are currently underway. The case is presently at the stage where the accused’s statement is being recorded under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Raghavendra Kanchan, identified as the 9th accused in the case, had been granted conditional bail by the High Court on June 28, 2023.

After his release on bail on May 31, 2025, Kanchan is alleged to have disseminated older video content through a WhatsApp group named ‘Hindu Jagarana Vedike Kota.’ Authorities contend that this content was designed to incite communal animosity and foment disharmony between various communities.

This alleged activity prompted the Kota Police to initiate a new case against Kanchan, citing a potential threat to law and order within the Udupi district stemming from his actions.

The original bail conditions imposed upon Kanchan specifically prohibited him from leaving Udupi district without explicit permission from the court and from engaging in any further criminal activities. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Udupi subsequently filed a report recommending the cancellation of Kanchan’s bail, citing violations of these conditions. Public Prosecutor Prakashchandra Shetty supported this recommendation and formally filed a petition with the court.

Judge Kiran Gangannavar, after a thorough review of the petition and supporting documentation, issued an order for the cancellation of Kanchan’s bail. The order further directs Raghavendra Kanchan to surrender himself to the court without delay.

Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar issued a statement emphasizing the commitment of law enforcement to upholding the integrity of the legal process. “If any other rowdy-sheeters or accused persons out on bail are found violating bail conditions, strict action will be taken, including bail cancellation through legal proceedings,” SP Shankar stated. This statement underscores the Udupi police’s intent to rigorously enforce bail conditions and maintain public order.