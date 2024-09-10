Brave 7th-Grader Vaibhavi Honored for Saving Mother’s Life

Mangaluru: Vaibhavi, a 7th-grade student from Kinnigoli, was felicitated by District Commissioner M Mullai Mughilan for her exceptional bravery in saving her mother from being crushed by a rickshaw.

Vaibhavi’s swift action and timely intervention were praised by officials, who emphasized the importance of inculcating such qualities in children from a young age.

During the ceremony, District Commissioner Mullai Mughilan presented Vaibhavi with a shawl and garland in his office on September 10. Additional District Commissioner Dr G Santhosh Kumar, Social Welfare Deputy Director Hemalatha, Assistant Director Suresh Adiga, and Vaibhavi’s parents were in attendance.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also commended Vaibhavi’s bravery on social media, recognizing her selfless act.

Vaibhavi’s heroic actions have set an exemplary standard for her peers, and her recognition serves as an inspiration to others.

