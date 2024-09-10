Monti Fest Celebrated with Devotion, Togetherness, and Gratitude at Jeppu

Mangaluru: The feast of the Nativity of Mother Mary was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion at Infant Mary’s Convent, Jeppu. The preparations began nine days prior with novena prayers, and children participated in the “Nine Gifts on Nine Days for My Needy Neighbour” initiative, bringing offerings and flowers each day.

On the feast day, devotees gathered at 7:40 AM, and the ceremony commenced with Rev. Fr. Chetan Lobo blessing the new corn, followed by a procession to the church. Flowers were offered to Mother Mary, accompanied by hymns praising her graciousness.

The Mass began at 8:10 AM, led by Fr. Chetan Lobo, joined by Fr. Felix Monteiro and Parish Priest Fr. Maxim D’Souza. In his homily, Fr. Lobo emphasized Mother Mary’s role as the Universal Mother, symbolizing love, compassion, and guidance. He highlighted the importance of empowering the girl child and fostering unity within families and the Church community.

After the Mass, a delicious breakfast was served, and sugarcane was distributed, symbolizing abundance and celebration. This gesture delighted children and adults alike, adding to the communal joy and togetherness. The shared meal and sugarcane distribution fostered a deeper sense of connection among parishioners as they celebrated the feast in unity and gratitude.

The sugarcane was sponsored by Mr. Louis Santos and Family, Fatima Ward, who have generously sponsored it for the past 13 years.



