Daughter’s Heroic Act Saves Mother’s Life in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a heart-stopping incident, a young girl’s bravery saved her mother’s life when an auto lost control and pinned her down while crossing the road at Ramanagar, Kinnigoli.

Chethana (35) was on her way to pick up her daughter from tuition when the accident occurred. Without hesitation, her daughter, who was waiting nearby, rushed to her mother’s aid and lifted the auto off her.

The dramatic rescue was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised the girl’s bravery, saying, “In an era where people often click photos at accident sites without helping the victims, this little girl’s selfless act sends a powerful message. She didn’t waste a moment and rescued her mother, setting an exemplary example of courage and compassion.”

The CM’s commendation has brought attention to the girl’s heroic act, inspiring many with her prompt and courageous response in a moment of crisis.



