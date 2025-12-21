Brazilian president warns armed intervention in Venezuela would be ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Foz Do Iguacu: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday that an armed intervention in Venezuela would be “a humanitarian catastrophe” for the region and set a dangerous precedent for the world.

Speaking at the 67th Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associated States, Lula referred to US threats and actions against Venezuela, including a naval blockade and military pressure on the Caribbean nation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Latin America is shocked by “the military presence of an extra-regional power,” Lula said, stressing that “building a prosperous and peaceful South America is the only doctrine that suits us.”

“The limits of international law are being tested. An armed intervention in Venezuela would be a humanitarian catastrophe for the hemisphere and a dangerous precedent for the world,” he said.

Lula said he told US President Donald Trump in a recent phone call that negotiation is a more effective and less costly path than military confrontation.

The Trump administration has blocked oil tankers sailing to or from Venezuela and designated the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as “a foreign terrorist organization.”

Several Latin American countries and regional organizations have denounced the US actions, calling for dialogue and urging the United Nations and the international community to act.