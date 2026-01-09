‘Breach of privilege’: Delhi Speaker on Punjab Police FIR against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday that the Assembly has formally taken cognisance of Punjab Police registering an FIR against Minister Kapil Mishra on the basis of an unauthorised video clip of House proceedings.

The issue of the video clip, purportedly linked to the alleged “disrespect of Sikh Gurus” by AAP leader Atishi, was raised by Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma of the BJP.

The FIR registered by Jalandhar Police is based on the video clip – related to the Atishi episode in Delhi Assembly – downloaded by Punjab Police from Mishra’s X handle and put to forensic test, before declaring it “tampered” and filing a case against Mishra.

Speaker Gupta stated that the matter raised by Verma pertains to breach of privilege of this House.

“The FIR that has been registered is based on a video which is the recording of the proceedings within the House and is the property of the Assembly. Taking such action on this video and registering an FIR against a Minister is a serious issue. In this context, a clear case of breach of privilege is made out against the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar,” said the Speaker.

Recordings made inside the House belong exclusively to the House and to no one else, he said.

“Therefore, it is of utmost importance to know on what basis this case has been registered. The House will take cognisance of the matter and consider appropriate action against the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar, since there has been unwarranted interference with the property of the House,” said Speaker Gupta.

This video clip is the property of the House and was recorded within the House. On the demand of the Opposition, the matter was referred to the Forensic Science Laboratory for their satisfaction, said the Speaker.

Since the recording belongs to the House, calling it “tampered” is against the dignity of the House and anyone found involved in this conspiracy will face strict action by the House, said the Speaker, adding, “The House is formally taking cognisance of the entire matter.”

Mishra accused AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab Police to file a fake FIR against him to scare and silence him.

In a message on X, Mishra wrote, “Mr Kejriwal, your FIR and the fear of the police cannot scare us. There is a video in the records of the Delhi Assembly and the whole world has heard the video… since that day Atishi has not had the courage to come to the Assembly even though the Speaker of the Assembly called her several times.”

“The Punjab Police, leaving aside the investigation of crimes in Punjab, is working to cover up the crime committed by your Leader of the Opposition. Atishi has committed a sin but by trying to save her, you are committing an even bigger sin,” wrote Mishra.

He was referring to Jalandhar Police claims that Atishi never used inflammatory words in Delhi Assembly.

Earlier, the Jalandhar Police focused on a specific video clip downloaded from the social media profile of Mishra and forwarded it to the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Punjab, SAS Nagar. The investigation found that the video had been deliberately “doctored”, leading to the filing of an FIR against Mishra.