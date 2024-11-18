BRS social media activist held for ‘objectionable’ posts, court sets him free

Hyderabad: Police on Monday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media activist Konatham Dileep for some alleged objectionable posts criticising the Congress government in the state but the court refused to send him to judicial custody.

The police arrested Dilpee and took him to Osmania General Hospital for a medical check-up. He was later produced before a magistrate, who rejected the remand petition.

Dileep, who was the Telangana digital media director under the previous BRS government, slammed the government for the illegal arrest. He said this was the third time he was arrested by police but the courts quashed cases against him.

He said he was given relief by the High Court when he was arrested earlier for social media posts. “They are violating the High Court order,” he told media persons while being taken to the court.

The social media activist also claimed that he did not make any confession statement but police wrote whatever they liked. “I have not accepted any of the allegations made against me. I have not committed any crime. They are foisting the case only for questioning the government,” he said.

Dileep said he was not afraid of cases and would continue to question the government.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has strongly condemned Dileep’s arrest. He said Dileep was called for questioning and illegally arrested. He questioned the Revanth Reddy government about how many times it would kill democracy with illegal arrests.

KTR said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was resorting to undemocratic measures as the BRS was exposing the failures of the Congress government. He said such arrests can’t suppress the voice. “This illegal arrest has once again proved that Indiramma Rajyam means emergency days of Indira Gandhi,” he said.

KTR also alleged that these illegal arrests and false cases under Revanth Reddy’s rules were reminding the tyranny in united Andhra Pradesh. He made it clear that BRS is not scared of illegal arrests and threats.