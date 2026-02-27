BS Yediyurappa turns 84, congratulatory messages pour in

Bengaluru: BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B. S. Yediyurappa celebrated his 84th birthday on Friday, with leaders cutting across party lines, supporters and admirers extending greetings and participating in events organised in his honour.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa began the day by offering special prayers at a Lord Ganesh temple in Ravindranagar. He also fed calves as part of the traditional rituals performed on his birthday.

A felicitation programme has been organised in the evening, where Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to deliver a congratulatory address.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy extended heartfelt birthday wishes, describing Yediyurappa as a respected leader and senior statesman.

In his message, Kumaraswamy prayed that Yediyurappa be blessed with good health, long life, and the strength to continue serving the people for many more years.

BJP MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai also extended his greetings, calling Yediyurappa one of the finest and most visionary leaders the state has seen.

Bommai said Yediyurappa’s pro-farmer and pro-people struggles helped him win the hearts of the people, and his initiatives for children, youth and women continue to inspire administrators.

He also noted that Yediyurappa’s contribution in building and strengthening the BJP in Karnataka and serving as Chief Minister four times remains unforgettable.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said Yediyurappa rose in politics without any political background and played a crucial role in expanding the BJP from the grassroots level.

After moving from Mandya district and establishing his political base in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, Yediyurappa worked tirelessly to build the party and expand its reach to rural areas, breaking the perception that the BJP was limited to urban centres.

He said the people of Shikaripura take pride in Yediyurappa’s achievements, as he began his political career from the constituency.

He added that after discussions with BJP MP B. Y. Raghavendra and other leaders, it was decided to organise the felicitation programme in Shikaripura.

Vijayendra also noted that although Yediyurappa has traditionally avoided celebrating his birthday, events were organised this year in response to requests from supporters and well-wishers.

Celebrations and greetings were held across Bengaluru and other parts of the state, reflecting Yediyurappa’s long-standing influence and popularity in Karnataka politics.

Yediyurappa, a four-time Chief Minister, is widely credited with establishing the BJP as a major political force in Karnataka and leading the party to power for the first time in South India since Independence.