‘BSP acting on BJP’s directions’: Congress slams Mayawati

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai launched a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati, accusing her of aligning with the BJP and betraying the ideology of late Kanshi Ram ahead of the 19th anniversary of his death.

Speaking to IANS in Lucknow on Wednesday, Rai said, “Kanshi Ram ji was a great leader who devoted his entire life to empowering the poor and marginalised. Today, Mayawati has sold out that legacy. She has seated her entire cadre in the BJP’s lap and acts only on their directions.”

He alleged that the BSP’s upcoming rally on October 9, marking Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary, was nothing more than “a political show.”

“Mayawati has not spoken a single word on the brutal killing of Hariom Valmiki. Dalits are being humiliated and attacked, and she remains silent. This silence is an insult to Kanshi Ram’s ideology,” Rai asserted.

On Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with Azam Khan, the Congress leader said, “Azam Khan was one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party and was very close to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Their relationship was like that of brothers. Akhilesh’s visit to meet him is natural, and I believe he should continue to work under Azam Khan’s guidance.”

Commenting on the BJP’s criticism of the INDIA bloc over the Bihar elections, Rai said the ruling party should focus on resolving differences within its own alliance. “BJP’s partners like Chirag Paswan and others are unhappy and creating pressure. Meanwhile, all of Congress’s allies stand united, and we will form the government,” he claimed.

Rai further alleged that the issue of “vote theft” in Bihar had rattled the BJP and its allies. “The issue has spread to every corner of Bihar. The BJP is scared because its credibility is crumbling,” he said.