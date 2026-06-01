RJD questions Bihar govt over official residence allocations; targets CM Chaudhary

Patna: The political controversy surrounding the allotment of government residences in Bihar intensified on Monday after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary over the ongoing dispute involving former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road.

Addressing a press conference at the Karpoori Auditorium of the RJD State Office, National Principal General Secretary, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, accompanied by State President, Mangani Lal Mandal and Scheduled Castes/Tribes Cell National President Shivchandra Ram, raised a series of questions regarding the allocation of government bungalows in Bihar.

Siddiqui alleged that the Bihar government’s actions toward former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Rabri Devi, were politically motivated and reflected a spirit of vendetta.

He questioned why Rabri Devi was being asked to vacate her residence while, according to him, several other political leaders and public representatives continued to occupy government accommodations under various arrangements.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s official residence, Siddiqui claimed that the residential complex associated with the Chief Minister had expanded significantly over the years and questioned the incorporation of the property at 5 Deshratna Marg, which he said had earlier been earmarked for the Deputy Chief Minister.

He further asked why Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Vijendra Yadav were not residing in accommodations traditionally designated for the office of the Deputy Chief Minister if the government was strictly adhering to established rules and regulations.

During the press conference, Siddiqui raised several questions regarding the allotment of government residences to legislators, Members of Parliament, former ministers, commission chairpersons, and other political functionaries.

He demanded that the government make public the criteria and rules under which various accommodations had been allotted.

The RJD leader also questioned the allotment of residences to former Chief Ministers and sitting Members of Parliament, arguing that similar considerations should be extended to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has also served as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Drawing comparisons with the tenure of the Mahagathbandhan government, Siddiqui claimed that political opponents were not subjected to eviction drives despite demands from party workers at the time.

He accused the current government of engaging in “selective action” and using administrative measures for political purposes.

According to Siddiqui, the dispute over official residences is no longer merely an administrative matter but has evolved into a broader issue concerning democratic norms, political propriety, and equal application of government rules.